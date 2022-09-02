Taste of Colorado festival starts on Saturday in Denver's Civic Center Park

Civic Center Park is preparing to welcome back Taste of Colorado for the first time since 2019. The huge Labor Day Weekend food festival was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak, and last year it was held on the 16th Street Mall in downtown Denver. That was because organizers hoped to spread the event out due to pandemic-related health concerns.

This year it starts on Saturday and continues through Monday, with great local food offerings as well as drinks, bands and kids' activities.

CBS

On Friday morning Copter4 captured video of the fences going up and tables being assembled in the park (the major street closures include Broadway, Lincoln Street, 14th Avenue and Colfax Avenue.) A CBS News Colorado crew also checked in on the preparations during the final Civic Center Eats event of the year on Thursday, which is another big event hosted by Civic Center Park. Eric Lazzari, who runs the nonproft that takes care of the park -- Civic Center Conservancy -- says they are glad to see Taste of Colorado back where it traditionally has been held.

CBS

"We're thrilled to have the hundreds of thousands people back here," Lazzari said.

Visit atasteofcolorado.com to see the different food options this year as well as to see the list of live music performances.

