Former Bronco Bradley Chubb has first practice with Miami Dolphins

Former Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb had his first practice with the Miami Dolphins Wednesday.

Chubb was traded to the Dolphins Tuesday in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, running back Chase Edmonds and a 2024 fourth-round pick. Denver also sent a 2025 fifth rounder to Miami.

He did not address the media following practice for comments, but plans to speak with the media in the new threads Thursday, according to sources.

The fifth year linebacker passed physicals and joined the Dolphins for practice Wednesday morning.

Chubb will also be wearing No. 2 for the team since No. 55 is already taken by linebacker Jerome Baker.

Fans are wondering if the Broncos are throwing in the towel on the season by trading Chubb to Miami, but others believe the team is putting emphasis on developing young players.

"I think it says more, this is them [Broncos] betting on their young players," Jeff Legwold said, writer for ESPN.

He added, "With an uncertainty to sign Chubb in the offseason and being deep enough at outside linebacker, once they got back in the first round for the draft in April, that was more than enough for them."

Although the Broncos acquired a first-round pick in this year's draft, along with a pick for next year, many believe it will take sometime getting used to not seeing Chubb rushing off the edge for Denver.