Eric Christensen is a Denver native who began his broadcasting career back in college at the University of Colorado.

What hooked him on being a broadcaster? Eric says performing radio play-by-play for CU football and basketball games and covering the team during its 1990 and 1991 Orange Bowl appearances was the bait.

His first paying job was in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. He was hired as the weekend sports anchor/weekday news reporter. Those weren't his only duties. As an entry level person in TV you learn to wear many hats. Eric anchored the news, did the weather and even read the farm reports. He's still not entirely sure what a sow or gilt is.

After 2 years at KDUH-TV, he was hired as the weekend sports anchor/reporter in Kearney, Nebraska.

All in all Eric spent 6 years on TV in the Cornhusker state. His time happened to correspond with the Huskers winning back-to-back National Championships and also included the Bugeaters going 6-0 against his beloved Buffs. (Watching and having to cover the Buffs lose in Lincoln in 1996 was definitely a career lowlight.)

Eventually Eric made my way back to Denver and was hired as a sports producer at Clear Channel Communications. He produced several sports talk radio shows and performed play-by-play for many CU men's and women's basketball games. He was also the play-by-play man for the now defunct UPN20 High School Football Game of the Week.

CBS4 hired Eric as a sports producer in 2000. He is also a sports reporter and anchor for CBS4, and is now the station's Managing Editor of Sports.

LINK: See The Whole CBS4 News Team

Whether it's watching Peyton Manning single handily change the Broncos' franchise fortunes or covering the Buffs hanging 62 on Nebraska in football and beating Kansas in hoops or the Rockies' magical season in 2007, he says the job is always exciting and seldom disappoints. There's no better drama than sports!

Eric is single and has a son. He enjoys watching his son Davis compete in sports, playing golf, reading, cooking and supporting the Buffs.

Just The Facts

Position: Managing Editor of Sports

Favorite author: Michael Connelly, Mark Frost & Bruce Plaskett

Most Memorable Interview: Surprise meeting with Steve Spurrier on his exercise bike at Florida's football stadium before Fla. played Nebraska for the National Championship.

What keeps you in Colorado: Just look West. It's God's country!

Dream Interview: Jackie Robinson or Ben Hogan.

Dream job: Play-by-play on radio for Univ. of Colorado football & basketball

Job you would never attempt: High rise window cleaner

Alma mater: University of Colorado (91)

Star Sign: Virgo

Year Hired: 1999

First TV Appearance: As Jr. in college, interviewed by Channel 9's Kevin Corke during state high school basketball championship

Favorite Story: Feature on old, retired golf pro who lived in Red Cloud, Ned. He once gave Jack Nicklaus a putting tip that helped him win the U.S. Open. Also how Mike MacIntyre used the movie Finding Nemo to motivate the Buffs.

Why I am a journalist: Love sports and the drama it provides and it's fun and challenging to tell stories.

Hidden Talent: I can juggle.

Hometown: Denver

Birthdate: Sept. 7, 1968

No. of kids: 1 (Davis)

Hobbies: Golf, tennis and some cooking.

Favorite Food: Mexican(green chili)

Favorite Musician: Red Hot Chili Peppers

No. of siblings: 1 (Matt)

No. of pets: 0

Favorite Sports Team: CU Buffaloes football & basketball

Favorite vacation spot: Hawaii

Favorite word: Sweet

Favorite noise: CU fight song

Least favorite noise: Nebraska fight song

Favorite music: Coldplay, Counting Crows, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Eminem, Jackson Browne, Eagles, Beach Boys, Sam Cooke, Lupe Fiasco and The Rolling Stones.

Biggest risk you've taken: Taking my first job in TV in Scottsbluff, Neb.

Send an email to Eric Christensen by selecting his name from the pulldown menu below: