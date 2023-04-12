TACT builds up the autism community in new location: "From a raw warehouse to a space that is beautiful"

From welding pieces of steel, to tightening lug nuts on a wheel, to repairing an engine, the Umatilla Warehouse in Englewood is buzzing on any given day with students in their element.

"It's about exploring what you can do with metal, and you can craft whatever you want," Henry Moss explained.

Moss is part of a program called TACT or Teaching the Autism Community Trades. It was founded in 2016 to serve those on the autism spectrum, training in trade skills and eventually empowering students to get jobs.

"We think differently and we have different types of creativity," Moss said. "I'm working on a table that's going to be held up by a chain. I'm putting my own little twist on it."

TACT was born out of the passion of Danny Combs.

"TACT works with schools, community organizations, and families to create a pathway toward an independent future and career. The autism community is the highest unemployed demographic in the united states at a nearly 90% under unemployment rate. They have so much talent but the entire neurodivergent community is often disenfranchised. They get their strengths recognized within a trade, which is really powerful. Students now drive from other parts of Colorado and even different states," he said.

And this special space didn't exist only a few months ago for TACT students. They were priced out of their previous location. Thanks to a partnership with the Urban Land Conservancy, it's their new home.

"ULC is a unique real estate company in the fact that we are a nonprofit. We identify real estate that we can acquire and anchor for long term benefits for the community to help maintain that social fabric," said Sarah Harman, Urban Land Conservancy vice president. "It's been amazing to see the speed with which it's gone from a raw warehouse to a place that is beautiful and bringing so much happiness to individuals and families. How property transforms lives is excellent."

"We had 68 businesses that helped us in renovating our new space and all those businesses hire our graduates," Combs added.

Those graduates go on to do great things, making a marked impact in the greater Denver area.

"If you go to Groove Toyota, there's a good chance one of our students is going to be changing your tires. If you go to McDonald Audi, they could be changing an air bag for you. If you drive on I-70, our students with Sturgeon Electric did the new lighting," Combs said.

Moss aspires to follow in the footsteps of ambitious fellow students when he completes the program.

"I want to open a shop of my own one day," Moss said.

If you're interested in applying or scheduling a tour, visit TACT's website: https://bit.ly/3moJyOb