Suzanne Morphew's friend reacts to Colorado autopsy details: homicide, presense of wildlife tranquilizers

The autopsy results of a Colorado mom of two who went missing nearly four years ago are disturbing. Suzanne Morphew's death was determined to be a homicide of "undetermined means" and drugs typically used as tranquilizers for wildlife were detected in her remains.

"It's good news, but it's also kind of where do we go from here?" asked Suzanne's friend Tisha Leewaye.

Suzanne Morphew Suzanne Morphew/Facebook

The remains of Suzanne Morphew were discovered in September 2023 more than three years after she was first reported missing. Morphew's remains were located last fall during a search on Sept. 22 in the area of Moffat in Saguache County during an investigation not related to Morphew's disappearance when her remains were discovered.

"It does tie a lot of the investigation together, now," said Leewaye.

Suzanne Morphew was last seen on Mother's Day nearly four years ago, on May 10, 2020 after she disappeared when she left her home for a bike ride. Her bicycle was found down a steep ravine off Chaffee County Road 225 from Highway 50. Deputies said that the bicycle did not look like it was involved in a crash and no blood was found at the scene. After she went missing, Barry Morphew told CBS News Colorado that he believed she was abducted before he was subsequently arrested for her murder in 2021.

The autopsy report was released by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation on Monday. According to the CBI, the agencies investigating the Morphew case have determined her death to be "Homicide by undetermined means in the setting of butorphanol, azaperone, and medetomidine intoxication."

Those drugs are used as tranquilizers for wildlife. During a preliminary hearing in August 2021 on murder charges in the death of Suzanne Morphew, a former FBI agent revealed agents had found a tranquilizer dart cap in the dryer in the family's home. Also in court at a later date, the investigator clarified that it was a needle sheath for a tranquilizer dart gun. That investigator testified in court that Barry Morphew shoots deer with the tranquilizer darts and then cuts off their antlers, which doesn't kill the deer.

"He's admitted to the fact that he had the tranquilizer in his house. One was missing. You know, it's it ties a lot together," said Leewaye.

Barry Morphew walking into court with his daughters CBS

A judge dismissed the case against Barry Morphew in April 2022. At the time, the 11th Judicial District Attorney, Linda Stanley, filed the motion to "dismiss without prejudice" which means that prosecutors could file charges against Barry Morphew at a later date.

"There were some faults and obviously someone's going to end up paying for it. And right now Suzanne is paying for it..." said Leewaye.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife released this statement to CBS News Colorado: CPW uses a variety of tailored drug protocols to facilitate wildlife management and research in the state. These drug combinations are prescribed by agency veterinarians under applicable federal regulations for use of veterinary pharmaceuticals. Butorphanol, azaperone, and medetomidine (commonly referred to as BAM) is one drug combination that CPW has used for a variety of wildlife species in Colorado. In 2019, CPW shifted to a different drug protocol known as NalMed-A for most big game animals. However, we still use BAM as well as other combinations depending on the species and project.

Please note, it is not legal for hunters to dart wildlife with drugs. The use and administration of pharmaceutical agents in animals is under the jurisdiction of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) through the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (CFR 21 USC 360). The purchase, administration, dispensing and prescribing of prescription pharmaceutical agents must be done within the context of a valid veterinarian-client-patient relationship.

Barry Morphew released a statement through his attorneys after the autopsy results were released that maintains his innocence. One of the attorneys did tell CBS News Colorado that they believe authorities should be tracking down the specialized veterinarians in the area where Suzanne Morphew's remains were found as a lead into who was able to prescribe those drugs and who may have received that prescription.

Suzanne Morphew's friend remains hopeful that the autopsy results can lead the community closer to justice, "I mean, if it takes six more months for them to get it right, then it takes six more months for an arrest to come."

No arrests have been made since her remains have been located. The public is asked to continue to report any information about this case by calling (719) 312-7530 or emailing cdps_suzannemorphew_tipline@state.co.us.