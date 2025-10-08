Watch CBS News
SUV crashes into hardware store in Denver metro area, employee hurt

By
Jennifer McRae
SUV crashes into Commerce City hardware store, employee hurt
An SUV crashed into a hardware store in Commerce City, northwest of Denver, on Wednesday morning. According to South Adams County Fire, one employee was injured in the crash. 

An SUV crashed into a hardware store in Commerce City. South Adams Fire

Crews said they responded to the crash at a hardware store near 104th Avenue and Chambers just after 7 a.m. It appeared the vehicle had smashed into some windows at the business. 

Investigators said the one employee inside the store suffered minor injuries. There was some damage to both the exterior and interior of the store. 

South Adams Fire

What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated. 

