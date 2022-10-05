Watch CBS News
2 suspects in fatal Lakewood shooting outside car wash appear in court

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Suspects in car wash murder in Lakewood appeared in court
Suspects in car wash murder in Lakewood appeared in court 01:12

Two of the suspects accused of a disturbing killing in Lakewood that happened over the summer appeared in court on Wednesday. The four suspects, two adults and two teens, were arrested last month.

Robert Solano and Keadre Mims are the adults who are facing murder charges, as well as a number of other felonies.

robert-solano.jpg
Robert Solano   Lakewood Police

The adults appeared in court and were scheduled to return for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 16. 

There are also two teenage boys accused. One is 17 and the other is 15. They are scheduled to appear in court next month. 

Surveillance video showed three masked suspects who pulled up to the victim's car as he was parked at a car wash at 1433 Sheridan Boulevard. The suspects fired as he tried to drive away. When police arrived they found Ramon Castro Contreras, 27,  dead in the driver's seat.

keandre-mims.jpg
Keadre Mims   Lakewood Police

A few days after the crime, a Lakewood police spokesperson said it appeared "to be a random carjacking and unfortunately someone got shot and killed." Police also believe the suspects had also tried to rob people at a nearby bus stop.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

October 5, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

