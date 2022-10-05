2 suspects in fatal Lakewood shooting outside car wash appear in court

Two of the suspects accused of a disturbing killing in Lakewood that happened over the summer appeared in court on Wednesday. The four suspects, two adults and two teens, were arrested last month.

Robert Solano and Keadre Mims are the adults who are facing murder charges, as well as a number of other felonies.

Robert Solano Lakewood Police

The adults appeared in court and were scheduled to return for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 16.

There are also two teenage boys accused. One is 17 and the other is 15. They are scheduled to appear in court next month.

Surveillance video showed three masked suspects who pulled up to the victim's car as he was parked at a car wash at 1433 Sheridan Boulevard. The suspects fired as he tried to drive away. When police arrived they found Ramon Castro Contreras, 27, dead in the driver's seat.

Keadre Mims Lakewood Police

A few days after the crime, a Lakewood police spokesperson said it appeared "to be a random carjacking and unfortunately someone got shot and killed." Police also believe the suspects had also tried to rob people at a nearby bus stop.