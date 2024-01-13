Suspected drunk hit-and-run driver crashes into Colorado record store

An early morning crash near Denver has left the front of a popular record store destroyed and now a man is in custody, accused of having been drunk when he crashed into Chain Reaction Records before allegedly fleeing the scene.

The store's owners posted photos of the damage, which was so extensive, the front of the store needed to be boarded up.

The Lakewood Police Department says 47-year-old Christopher Sprout was behind the wheel when he drove into the store, located at 8799 West Colfax Avenue, and then fled. Investigators followed tire tracks that led away from the scene to West Estes Street and West 20th Avenue, a residential area.

It wasn't immediately clear if weather also played a role in the crash and Lakewood police initially said no one was injured, but Sprout is now facing charges of driving under the influence, careless driving, failure to provide insurance, hit and run and failure to notify police or remain on the scene of an accident, according to Jefferson County Jail records.