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Suspect wanted in Colorado after pouring milk over minivan, slashing tires in Vail

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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Police in Vail are searching for a man who allegedly poured milk over a 2025 red Toyota Sienna and slashed the vehicle's tires. Investigators said the vandalism happened about 10:50 a.m. on May 23 at the Safeway store, located at 2131 N. Frontage Road in Vail. 

Police said the suspect was wearing a blue shirt and jeans when he was seen on security footage pouring milk on the vehicle and then slashing the tires. The damage has been estimated at $740.

vail-police-milk-toyota-sienna.jpg
An image from security footage of the suspect wanted for pouring milk on a Toyota Sienna and then slashing the tires at a Safeway store in Vail. Vail Police

Those with information about the suspect or the crime are asked to contact Officer Uriel Castillo at 970-479-2201 or ucastillo@vail.gov

Suspect wanted in Colorado after pouring milk over minivan, slashing tires in Vail 

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