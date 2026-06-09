Police in Vail are searching for a man who allegedly poured milk over a 2025 red Toyota Sienna and slashed the vehicle's tires. Investigators said the vandalism happened about 10:50 a.m. on May 23 at the Safeway store, located at 2131 N. Frontage Road in Vail.

Police said the suspect was wearing a blue shirt and jeans when he was seen on security footage pouring milk on the vehicle and then slashing the tires. The damage has been estimated at $740.

An image from security footage of the suspect wanted for pouring milk on a Toyota Sienna and then slashing the tires at a Safeway store in Vail. Vail Police

Those with information about the suspect or the crime are asked to contact Officer Uriel Castillo at 970-479-2201 or ucastillo@vail.gov.

Suspect wanted in Colorado after pouring milk over minivan, slashing tires in Vail