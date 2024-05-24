Police in Denver widen search for person who dumped paint on building on DU campus

Authorities are asking for the public's help locating the person or people who dumped red paint all over the front of a building on the University of Denver campus.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

The crime was committed on Monday morning at the Ritchie School of Engineering and Computer Science. That's in the 2100 block of East Wesley Avenue. Earlier this week the university's Campus Safety office put out a call for help in the criminal mischief case, but now Denver police and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is using its resources to try to make a wider pool of people aware that the search for a suspect is continuing.

The Crime Stoppers bulletin states there was "significant damage" done to the property. DU authorities said it happened while a false report of a shooting was made in a different part of the campus and diverted emergency resources away from where the paint damage was done.

Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867).