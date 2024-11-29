Suspect injured in Colorado shooting with Aurora police officers

One suspect was injured in a shooting with police officers in Aurora on Thanksgiving night. The shooting happened in the 900 block of South Dawson Way.

Police were called to South Dawson Way where witnesses said a man was firing shots in the parking lot. CBS

According to police, when officers arrived on the scene a little after 9:25 a.m. Thursday, people in the Retreat apartment complex said they heard gunshots and that a man was firing shots in the parking lot.

About 9:50 a.m. officers said they were checking the area when they located a man near South Sable Boulevard and East Kentucky Drive who matched the description given by witnesses. Officers said the man was holding a gun.

The Retreat apartment complex where the shooting with Aurora police officers happened. CBS

According to police, officers gave the man several commands to drop the weapon but instead, the suspect fired numerous rounds at officers. Multiple officers then returned fire, striking the suspect.

No officers were injured and a handgun was recovered at the scene.

The adult male was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. According to police, he is expected to survive. Charges are pending and the suspect's identity has not been released.

Six officers were involved in the shooting and have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with Aurora Police Department policy.

Police in Aurora investigated a shooting with officers that left one suspect injured. CBS

The Aurora Police Department's Major Crime Homicide Unit is investigating the initial call for service. This includes the shots fired in the parking lot.

The 18th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is conducting an independent investigation of the officer-involved shooting to determine whether the officers' actions complied with state law.

The Aurora Police Department's Internal Investigations Bureau is conducting an administrative investigation of the entire incident to determine whether the officer's actions complied with the agency's policies and training.