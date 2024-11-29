Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect injured in Colorado shooting with Aurora police officers

By Brian Sherrod

/ CBS Colorado

Police investigate shooting with officer that left 1 suspect injured
Police investigate shooting with officer that left 1 suspect injured 01:34

One suspect was injured in a shooting with police officers in Aurora on Thanksgiving night. The shooting happened in the 900 block of South Dawson Way. 

aurora-police-involved-shooting.jpg
Police were called to South Dawson Way where witnesses said a man was firing shots in the parking lot.  CBS

According to police, when officers arrived on the scene a little after 9:25 a.m. Thursday, people in the Retreat apartment complex said they heard gunshots and that a man was firing shots in the parking lot. 

About 9:50 a.m. officers said they were checking the area when they located a man near South Sable Boulevard and East Kentucky Drive who matched the description given by witnesses. Officers said the man was holding a gun. 

aurora-police-shooting-3-copy.jpg
The Retreat apartment complex where the shooting with Aurora police officers happened.  CBS

According to police, officers gave the man several commands to drop the weapon but instead, the suspect fired numerous rounds at officers. Multiple officers then returned fire, striking the suspect. 

No officers were injured and a handgun was recovered at the scene. 

The adult male was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. According to police, he is expected to survive. Charges are pending and the suspect's identity has not been released. 

Six officers were involved in the shooting and have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with Aurora Police Department policy. 

aurora-ois-sable-kentucky-vo-frame-71-copy.jpg
Police in Aurora investigated a shooting with officers that left one suspect injured.  CBS

The Aurora Police Department's Major Crime Homicide Unit is investigating the initial call for service. This includes the shots fired in the parking lot. 

The 18th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team is conducting an independent investigation of the officer-involved shooting to determine whether the officers' actions complied with state law. 

The Aurora Police Department's Internal Investigations Bureau is conducting an administrative investigation of the entire incident to determine whether the officer's actions complied with the agency's policies and training.

Brian Sherrod
brian-sherrod.jpg

Brian Sherrod is a multimedia journalist and the First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter at CBS News Colorado. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.