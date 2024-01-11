Watch CBS News
Suspect in custody for shooting, killing man at Citadel Mall on Christmas Eve

By Kasey Richardson

The Colorado Springs Police Department announced Thursday afternoon that a man is in custody for his alleged connection to a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured at Citadel Mall. 

The department says, on Dec. 24 at approximately 4:34 p.m., officers received a report of shots being fired at the mall. When officers arrived, they discovered that a fight broke out between two groups which escalated to shots being fired. 

Police investigated a deadly shooting at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs on Christmas Eve.  CBS

Police say three people were hit by gunfire with one pronounced dead on the scene. The victim was later identified as 18-year-old Teryus Thomas of Colorado Springs.

The homicide unit obtained an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Josiah Brown of Colorado Springs, as he faces charges of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree attempted murder and two counts of first-degree assault. 

Brown was taken into custody on Wednesday by the Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force without incident, according to the police department. 

Colorado Springs PD says the investigation remains active and encourages anyone with information or witnessed the incident to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

