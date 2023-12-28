Colorado authorities release identity of victim killed at Citadel Mall on Christmas Eve

Authorities in Colorado Springs issued an update and released the identity of a victim who was shot and killed at Citadel Mall on Christmas Eve.

Police say 18-year-old Teryus Thomas was found dead inside the mall after a fight between two groups of individuals.

CBS

Two other men were reportedly shot and hospitalized, they remain in critical condition.

Thomas' death is now being investigated as the 35th homicide in Colorado Springs this year.

In 2022, that number was 54.