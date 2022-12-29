Watch CBS News
Suspect in custody following deadly shooting on Salem Street in Aurora

A man is in custody following a deadly shooting that left one man dead on South Salem Street in Aurora. 

Homicide suspect, 22-year-old C Vontae Smith, was arrested this afternoon by authorities and is facing first-degree murder charges. According to authorities, Smith was an acquaintance of the victim who was killed. 

According to the Aurora Police Department press release, officers received a report of a shooting in the 300 block of S Peoria Street around 3:30 a.m. 

Officers responded to the call where the victim was found lying outside with a gunshot wound. The incident was near the intersection by E Alameda Avenue. 

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity was not immediately released by authorities.

According to authorities, charges against Smith will be filed into the 18th Judicial District. 

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives ask anyone with information about this incident, who has not spoken to investigators, to reach out to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers or Agent Matthew Longshore in the Public Affairs Unit at 720-432-5095.

