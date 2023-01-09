Suspect wanted for stealing artwork in Boulder arrested in Lakewood

Several pieces of high-end artwork stolen last month have been recovered. Boulder police credit great police work for helping recover the art and arrest the suspect wanted in the theft.

Brandon Camacho-Levine Jefferson County

On Saturday night, Boulder Police Officer Patrick Meehan learned the artwork that was stolen from a truck in Boulder on Dec. 14, 2022 was at a hotel in Lakewood. Boulder police coordinated with Lakewood police officers to search the hotel room and arrest the suspect.

During a search of the hotel room, officers recovered all of the stolen artwork, valued at more than $400,000. They also seized numerous other stolen items, including handguns and electronics. Officers also recovered a large stash of drugs, including nearly 2,000 fentanyl pills and 23 grams of methamphetamine.

Jefferson County

The suspect, Brandon Camacho-Levine, 31, is facing the following charges:

• Two felony counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon

• Four felony counts of drug distribution/manufacturing

• One felony count of first-degree vehicle trespass

• Two felony counts of theft ($100,000-$1,000,000)

• Two misdemeanor counts of theft ($300-$999)

• One misdemeanor count of possession of burglary tools

• Three felony charges of failure to appear

• One felony charge of special drug offender (Distributing drugs while in possession of a firearm)

Jefferson County

"This is a prime example of the great policework our officers do every day in Boulder, and I could not be more proud of Officer Meehan, Patrol, the Special Enforcement Unit and our partners at the Lakewood Police Department. Not only did we recover this artwork still intact, but we also took these deadly drugs that plague our community off the street," Chief Maris Herold said in a statement.

Detectives are asking anyone with any information about this crime to call Detective R. Montano-Banda at 303-441-1906 reference case 22-12364.