Over $400,000 worth of artwork stolen from delivery truck parked at Boulder hotel

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Investigators are working to track down art thieves and several pieces of high-end artwork that were passing through Colorado last month. 

On Dec. 14, five paintings by five different artists valued at more than $400,000 were stolen from the delivery truck they were stored when the art couriers were in for a night's stay at a Boulder hotel. 

According to the Boulder Police Department's blog post, the company was in transit to deliver the five pieces of artwork across the country when they spent the night at a hotel in the 5300 block of South Boulder Road.

It was discovered the next morning the padlock on the truck had been cut and the pieces of artwork and some tools had been stolen.

Anyone with any information can call Detective R. Montano-Banda at 303-441-1906; reference case 22-12364.  

See the artwork Boulder PD wants help to recover below: 

boulder-stolen-art-pic4.png
Burnett's Barn by Jane FreilicherSize: 40 X 60 inches via BOULDER POLICE
boulder-stolen-art-pic1.jpg
Taos Pueblo by Joseph Henry SharpSize:9.75 X 13.75 inches. via BOULDER POLICE
boulder-stolen-art-pic2.jpg
Laguna Pueblo by Ernest Martin HenningsSize: 10 X 14 inches via BOULDER POLICE
boulder-stolen-art-pic3.png
Untitled (Madrid Series #3) by Elaine de KooningSize: 8 X 9 inches. via BOULDER POLICE
boulder-stolen-art-pic5.jpg
Taos Pueblo at Night by Eanger Irving CouseSize: 9 X 12 inches. via BOULDER POLICE
First published on January 4, 2023 / 10:40 AM

