Suspect arrested, charged with 4 counts of attempted murder in Greeley bar shooting

Two weeks after someone drove up to a bar in Greeley, fired dozens of rounds from a rifle, striking two people, and then fled the scene, police officers arrested a man they say was the gunman.

The shooting occurred around 11:15 p.m. on Aug. 13 at Rancho El Corazon, located at 125 East 18th Street. Two people were shot that night, but were taken to a hospital and ultimately survived.

The shooter fled, but Saturday, officers arrested the man they say pulled the trigger; Efren Sanchez, 36.

Greeley Police Department

Sanchez is accused of shooting those two people and trying to shoot at least two others.

He was arrested without incident, police say, and was booked into the Weld County Jail on charges of four counts of attempted murder in the first degree and four counts of attempted murder in the first degree with extreme indifference.