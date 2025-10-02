Man arrested after accidentally shooting door of Colorado middle school, sheriff's office says

A Colorado man was arrested Wednesday night after deputies say he accidentally discharged a firearm he was handling, striking the door of a nearby middle school.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Ranch View Middle School late Wednesday morning when a student and teacher reported hearing a loud pop and seeing a puff of smoke coming from the window of a nearby home.

Body camera footage of law enforcement investigating after a shot was fired into the door of a middle school. Douglas County Sheriff's Office

The school resource officers temporarily placed the school in a secure status while deputies responded.

Authorities said the resident of the home, Bradley Fox, approached deputies at the school and told them he was handling a firearm inside that he believed was unloaded. They said he failed to clear a round in the chamber, and the firearm accidentally discharged, sending the round through the bedroom window.

The bullet struck an exterior door of the school. No injuries were reported.

Bradley Fox arrested after an alleged accidental shooting, striking the door of a nearby school. Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Deputies arrested Fox, who is facing one charge of illegal discharge of a firearm.