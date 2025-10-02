Watch CBS News
Local News

Man arrested after accidentally shooting door of Colorado middle school, sheriff's office says

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

A Colorado man was arrested Wednesday night after deputies say he accidentally discharged a firearm he was handling, striking the door of a nearby middle school.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Ranch View Middle School late Wednesday morning when a student and teacher reported hearing a loud pop and seeing a puff of smoke coming from the window of a nearby home.

deputies-investigate-firearm-discharge-near-colorado-school.png
Body camera footage of law enforcement investigating after a shot was fired into the door of a middle school. Douglas County Sheriff's Office

The school resource officers temporarily placed the school in a secure status while deputies responded.

Authorities said the resident of the home, Bradley Fox, approached deputies at the school and told them he was handling a firearm inside that he believed was unloaded. They said he failed to clear a round in the chamber, and the firearm accidentally discharged, sending the round through the bedroom window.

The bullet struck an exterior door of the school. No injuries were reported.

man-arrested-after-accidentally-shooting-door-of-colorado-middle-school.jpg
Bradley Fox arrested after an alleged accidental shooting, striking the door of a nearby school. Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Deputies arrested Fox, who is facing one charge of illegal discharge of a firearm.

Christa Swanson

Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue