Survey of Aurora cops shows distrust of brass: "It's not what you know, but whom you know, that will get you ahead"

A newly released survey of Aurora police officers and civilian employees shows a deep distrust of command officers with 69% of those responding to the survey agreeing, "It's not what you know but whom you know that will get you ahead."

The survey was commissioned by Aurora Police Interim Chief Art Acevedo last December, shortly after he arrived at the department. The results were completed in February. CBS News Colorado obtained a copy of the survey results after requesting the document.

Acevedo said the results were clear.

"They do not trust people in leadership positions," he said. "We're going to change that culture, the easy way or the hard way, but we're going to change that culture."

A department spokesperson said the survey cost $5,000 and Acevedo chipped in $1,000 of that cost.

Acevedo said the survey showed that Aurora officers enjoy working for the people in the community and keeping them safe, but he noted that employees believed the department culture is one "where relationships matter more than performance."

The survey was anonymous with 41% of the department answering the 52 questions.

Of that, 82% said the department did a good or excellent job of solving crimes, while 87% said they felt their direct supervisors appreciated their work. A majority of the respondents said they felt their work was making a difference in the community.

And 78% said they enjoyed interacting with colleagues and enjoyed their work environment.

But the survey found department members have a dim view of department leadership.

Among those surveyed, 47% indicated they did not trust the intentions, motives and integrity of the department's executive staff while 69% did not think that everyone in the department is treated fairly, regardless of rank or being sworn or civilian.

One respondent said, "do away with the glaringly obvious nepotism, hold command accountable instead of protecting them."

Acevedo said he heard what his department members said and is taking action. He said he is developing new policies to address the perceived inequities. From discipline to promotions,he said new policies being implemented will be designed to eradicate the 'friends and family' culture that he walked into.

Acevedo had sharp words for his command staff who he said he expected 'to be the hardest working members, and I'm not sure thats been the case in our department, and I can tell you that hasn't been the case in our department. Some may learn the hard way', said the interim chief. 'Accountability goes up and down the chain and we're all going to be held accountable'.

He said he has already rid the department of flex schedules for upper level commanders, who were allowed to take every other Friday off.

Joe Moylan, an APD public information officer, told CBS News Colorado, "it was a longstanding flex schedule that applied to captains and above, and dates back to as long as anyone in the chief's office can remember."

"The reason why Chief Acevedo made the schedule change for captains and above," Moylan said, "had a lot to do with feedback from the survey that line level officers feel there is a lack of engagement from leadership. Chief believed if we are going to ask officers to consider working a longer shift, leadership schedules also had to change to meet the needs of staff."

Acevedo said, "if you're a captain or commander and not working harder than your people, then you're not doing your job. We should be the hardest working people in the department."

He said he sees "good energy" in the department and that no matter how short-staffed or difficult the work, he said for street officers, "I don't see them making a lot of excuses, I'm seeing them make a difference."

Read the entire APD survey here: