Supreme Court to hear case from business owner refusing to create works for same-sex marriage

For the second time in five years, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a Colorado case centering around a business owner refusing to make creative works for a same-sex wedding, based on their religious beliefs.

This case goes before the court Monday after the plaintiff lost in the U.S. District Court and the Court of Appeals.

Designer, Lorie Smith, owns 303 Creative in Littleton. She wants to expand her business to begin offering wedding websites, but says her faith prevents her from doing so for same-sex marriages.

CBS

However, Colorado has a public accommodation law requiring businesses to provide services to anyone. Although, Smith has not been asked to make a wedding website for a same-sex couple, she is suing the Colorado Civil Rights Commission for violating her constitutional right to free speech

"Colorado is not only telling me what I can't say, they're telling me what I must say," Smith said.

On the other side, the Colorado Attorney General's Office worries a ruling for Smith would open the door for businesses to discriminate against any group.

"This is not only about equal rights based on sexual orientation or gender identity, this is about equal rights based on religion or ethnicity or race," said Phil Weiser, Colorado Attorney General.

CBS

In 2018, another Colorado business owner took a similar case to the Supreme Court. Lakewood baker, Jack Phillips, won in the high court after refusing to make a wedding cake for a gay couple.

As for how this case will fare in a conservative majority court, we'll have to wait until next year to find out. A ruling is expected in mid-2023.