Superior museum preserving the past while looking ahead to the future

They say to know where you are going, you have to know where you've been, and as the Town of Superior continues to re-build its future, a tiny museum is reminding folks why this place is special. The Marshall Fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes and businesses in Boulder County, including Louisville and Superior, nearly two years ago.

"We have some of our mining equipment over here. We're trying to set up showing how the hardware changed over the years," Larry Dorsey said as he was showing off their collection.

Larry Dorsey is the Chairman of the Town of Superior's Historical Commission. CBS

Larry is the Chairman of the Town's Historical Commission. He says the town on the outskirts of Boulder has always been more than just a bedroom community.

"It was a combination of the mining town, coal mining town, and the rural agricultural," said Dorsey.

Starting in the late 19th century, the people of Superior made their living largely by mining coal on a seam that stretches from Marshall Mesa to Johnstown. He says it's Colorado history worth knowing about which is why he and a small group of others started and run the Superior History Museum in Old Superior.

CBS

"People don't have a complete grasp on the history of the area and so it's our mission is to preserve as much as we can- the history of this area and transmit that to the residents and other visitors," said Dorsey.

But nearly two years ago a large piece of their proud history was lost as a darker history was being made. The Marshall Fire burned the museum to the ground and almost all of their artifacts and research were erased.

"We put so much time and effort and our own love into the art museum that when we lost it, it was like losing somebody from our family," said Dorsey.

CBS

The Town of Superior came to the rescue and moved the building department to give the museum a place to re-open. A handful of donors donated artifacts to revive the project. The museum reopened temporarily in a different location just blocks from the one that burned down and filled the new space with donations from the public.

"We've been able to get a very nice collection and a nice variety of things and have a place to display them," said Dorsey.

While he and the rest of the staff appreciate this temporary space, soon they will have a place of their own. On Tuesday, Nov. 7, they will host a groundbreaking ceremony for a replica of the building that burned down that will be built in the same place the old building once stood. Larry says he can't wait.

CBS

"To have it come back is just terrific. We're really excited about that," said Dorsey.

Admission to the museum is free if you want to check it out and if you have something you would like to donate they are still building a new collection so contact the Town of Superior.