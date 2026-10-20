Superintendent suggests closing STEAM academy in Denver due to enrollment

Denver Public Schools recently announced it may close a STEAM school in the district due to declining enrollment.

As Denver schools continue to struggle with enrollment, DPS Superintendent Alex Marrero recommended closing one of the district's newest schools. Robert F. Smith STEAM Academy opened just five years ago, but enrollment plummeted to 24 students this year.

In 2025, the Denver school board passed a policy directing the superintendent to review and adjust enrollment boundaries and zones for the 2027-28 school year and continue to reevaluate them every five years after.

CBS Colorado previously reported that district enrollment is down 1,800 students from last year. The district considered changing school zoning boundaries but paused the plan because families pushed back.

"The Board has begun working on a revised Executive Limitation, EL-18, which would consolidate EL-18 School Consolidations and Closures and EL-19 Enrollment Boundaries and Zones. There could be Board of Education action on this policy as soon as Oct. 26, 2026. If there are school closures in the future, then school boundary or enrollment zone changes would likely be required as part of a closure. However, those changes would take place after the 2027-28 school year. We anticipate sharing an update on this work later this fall if the Board of Education formally adopts the revised policy," DPS said in a public notice.

The school board would have to approve any school closures.