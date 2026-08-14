Multiple supercar drivers cited for speeding on Colorado mountain highway, Clear Creek Sheriff says

A group of supercar drivers was recently cited after deputies said they were using a highway in Colorado's high country as a racetrack.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office says deputies and Idaho Springs police clocked seven supercars doing 85 in a 45-mile-per-hour zone on westbound Highway 103 on Thursday.

Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office

They said someone tipped off the authorities in advance, giving them the opportunity to place one of their unmarked patrol vehicles behind the group at Echo Lake. Several patrol vehicles were also waiting for the group near mile marker 2, closer to Idaho Springs.

"Supercars have a bad habit of misusing Hwy 103 as a racetrack. Today, they got the red flag. And fines. And a court summons," the sheriff's office said. "Today's failed Follow the Leader resulted in a purse of $1,680 and earned the frontrunner a court summons for his trophy wall. Now, he can explain to the judge why he felt the need for Exhibition of Speed, 40 Over the Posted Limit, and Reckless Driving."

They also warned drivers against racing on Hwy 103, stating that it's a roadway, not a racetrack.