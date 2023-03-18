Watch CBS News
Sunny and cool start to the weekend

By Callie Zanandrie

/ CBS Colorado

Denver weather: Saturday morning forecast on March 18th
Today temperatures will stay below normal for this time of year in the mid to low 40s for the Front Range. 

Overnight tonight we will have clear skies and lows will drop into the teens and low 20s for the Front Range. 

Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend with temperatures in the low 50s for the Metro Area with plenty of sunshine. 

University of Denver Men's Lacrosse plays Sunday at noon at Barton Stadium. It will be mostly sunny and mild. 

Spring officially begins on Monday at 3:24 p.m. and temperatures will feel spring like in the 50s. Tuesday will be slightly warmer before we have a chance for rain in the Front Range on Wednesday.  

First published on March 18, 2023 / 9:07 AM

