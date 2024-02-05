Suncor fined $10+ million for air pollution violations, the largest settlement of its kind reached in Colorado

Suncor fined $10+ million for air pollution violations, the largest settlement of its kind in Colo.

The Suncor refinery has been fined $10.5 million for air pollution violations from July 2019 through June 2021. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, this settlement "holds Suncor accountable for past violations and requires the refinery to take steps to prevent future violations."

In a separate action, CDPHE ensured more data and transparency in Suncor's air pollution monitoring around the facility's fenceline. The refinery must double the number of air pollution monitors compared to the refinery's original fenceline monitoring plan.

CBS

The CDPHE said this will help protect clean air for all, ensure accountability and compliance with air regulations and keep local communities informed.

"This historic enforcement package, which includes both a penalty and required facility improvement projects, is the largest our agency has ever reached for a single facility for air pollution. Today's actions demonstrate our unwavering commitment to environmental protection and the health of our residents. The agency will continue to use every tool available to prevent Suncor from having future violations," said Executive Director Jill Hunsaker Ryan, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment in a statement.

The $10.5 million package is the largest that Colorado has ever reached against a single facility for air pollution violations. The Canadian-owned energy company is located in Commerce City, about 5 miles northeast of Denver.

CBS

Last fall, the Environmental Protection Agency reached a settlement with Suncor over alleged violations of the Clean Air Act's fuels requirements at the company's Commerce City refineries. In that settlement, Suncor agreed to pay a $160,660 civil penalty and as well as implement an environmental project where it will spend at least $600,000 in electric lawn and garden equipment for Commerce City area residents, schools and local governments.

Additional Information from CDPHE:

The total penalties in the enforcement package amount to $2.5 million. Of this amount, about $1.3 million will fund projects to benefit disproportionately impacted communities through the state's environmental justice grant program, and about 40% will go toward the state's general fund. A small portion will go to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as required by a previous joint U.S. EPA/Colorado enforcement action.

No less than $8 million will go toward projects Suncor must complete. This work aims to minimize excess air pollution from recurring due to power-related causes.

Many of Suncor's violations were associated with power disruptions. The enforcement package addresses air pollution violations between July 2019 and June 2021. The violations included:

Exceeding sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, and nitrogen oxides emissions limits.

Exceeding hydrogen sulfide concentration limits.

Exceeding opacity and visible emissions standards.

Failing to meet certain operating parameters.

Violations due to causes other than power disruptions.