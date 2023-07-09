Summit County Sheriff's Office investigating police shooting near Keystone
The Summit County Sheriff's Office is investigating a police shooting in the Summit Cove area near Keystone Sunday morning.
The sheriff's office first reported the shooting on its Facebook page around 8:45 a.m. and said there was no ongoing threat to the community.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
