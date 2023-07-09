Watch CBS News
Local News

Summit County Sheriff's Office investigating police shooting near Keystone

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Summit County Sheriff's Office is investigating a police shooting in the Summit Cove area near Keystone Sunday morning.

The sheriff's office first reported the shooting on its Facebook page around 8:45 a.m. and said there was no ongoing threat to the community.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on July 9, 2023 / 9:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.