Summit County student, staff information may have been compromised in data breach

In a release Thursday, officials with the Summit County School District announced that a data breach may have exposed sensitive information affecting students and staff.

The district said they were notified on Jan. 7 that a third-party vendor experienced a data breach between Dec. 19 and Dec. 28. The company, PowerSchool Group LLC, said the compromised login credentials may have exposed information including student names, social security numbers, addresses, medical details, and staff contact information.

PowerSchool said the breach has been contained and they are working with cybersecurity experts to investigate it. School district officials said they are continuing to monitor the situation.

PowerSchool may reach out to affected families and include credit monitoring services if applicable.

Families are encouraged to check their email for more information on the breach.