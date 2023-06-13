Summer Concert Series has a 90's throwback feel this season

The Summer Concert Series is underway at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities. The Summer Concert Series is a treasure for Front Range audiences. The Arvada Center books a mix of local cultural favorites and national acts to the Outdoor Amphitheatre stage, providing a magical evening of entertainment under the stars.

Outdoor Amphitheatre at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities. Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

The season kicked off with the Denver Gay Men's Chorus performing on June, 3, 2023. In addition to the Chorus, the Colorado Symphony take the stage a couple of times, The Denver Brass will play, as well as Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra.

"We're so happy to have the Colorado Symphony back again. They do two concerts every summer including an all Mozart concert which always sells out, and then their second concert is a night at the movies, so they'll be playing movie scores," said Philip Sneed, President & CEO of the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities.

The national touring acts that have been booked have a decidedly 90's feel, including Toad the Wet Sprocket with guest Cracker, Indigo Girls, George Thorogood and the Destroyers, Collective Soul and Boz Scaggs.

The Arvada Center will be supporting a new cultural exchange between Colorado and Senegal, in partnership with the African Leadership Group.

"We're bringing over for their African Culture Day on August 5th, a Senegalese singer named Baaba Maal. His music was on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. He's actually in the movie as well," Sneed revealed on First at 4 on CBS News Colorado.

The line-up continues to evolve, so more performances could be added.

LINK: For Tickets & Information for the Summer Concert Series