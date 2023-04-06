Students removed from state Capitol legislative session during protest

Three students were removed from the state Capitol legislative session on Wednesday. According to the Colorado State Patrol, the students were forcibly removed when the "session was suspended due to disruptive behavior."

Colorado State Patrol

CSP released body-worn camera video of the students' removal on Thursday. State troopers said that one student was asked to leave when she began shouting at lawmakers from the Senate Gallery during the legislative session.

CSP then tried to escort that student out of the gallery. When state troopers asked two young men to move, one didn't and he was physically removed.

Colorado State Patrol

Eventually, all of the students were escorted out of the state Capitol and the legislative session resumed. No students were arrested and no students face charges in relation to the incident.

State lawmakers have launched an investigation into the disruption.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, when there is a disruption during a session, all of those observers seated in the gallery are asked to vacate the state Capitol.

Wednesday's protest happened in connection with a nationwide student walkout in which students demanded more action to gun violence in schools.