Students march to Colorado State Capitol after death of Denver East High School's Luis Garcia, demand action

The student group Denver East Students Demand Action led a walkout from class Friday morning to call for legislative action on gun safety measures. It came after 16-year-old Luis Garcia was shot last month near East High School while in his car and died this week.

CBS

Thousands of students across Denver walked in solidarity to support Garcia's friends and family. They also wanted to show support for the many other Colorado communities that have been affected by gun violence in recent years.

Northfield High School student Mira Agura was one of the students who joined in the marching.

"(It) just really was unfair and it was so (affecting) that we are from Northfield and traveled all the way over there," said Agura.

As students made their way to the Colorado State Capitol, they demanded an end to gun violence.

"Safer schools ...Now!" they chanted.

It's a statement that Emily Suyat with Moms Demand Action agrees with.

"I fear that I will get that call, we all fear that ... everyone who is a parent fears that and I met survivors who have received that call and we need to put a stop to this," expressed Suyat.

CBS

As students demanded that lawmakers listen to their concerns, some legislators allowed them to go inside the capitol. State Sen. James Coleman and state Sen. Rhonda Fields acknowledged their efforts.

"Our children have a right to be safe in their classrooms, in their community, walking down the street, at a festival -- and we have to address guns and violence in our community and they have to play a part in what that policy looks like," said Fields, a Democrate who represents the state's 28th district.

Students like Grant Cramer are hoping change happens soon.

"Gun control should not be a partisan issue, it should be bipartisan. Both sides of the aisle should be looking to end gun violence to end the deaths of innocent people," said Cramer.

CBS

In attendance for support and for their annual Advocacy Day was also Moms Demand Action, sharing their stories of gun violence.

State lawmakers have introduced a historic gun safety legislative package which includes measures to expand the state's extreme risk law, raise the firearm purchase to 21 and create a mandatory purchase waiting period.

After the protest, students went back to class while others stayed at the capitol in hopes of getting a chance to voice their concerns to legislators.