Students immersed in MJ the musical ahead of stop at Denver Center for the Performing Arts

The iconic music and story of Michael Jackson will soon come to life on stage at the Buell Theatre, as the Denver Center for the Performing Arts welcomes "MJ" in April. The musical features more than 25 of Jackson's greatest hits, and follows his journey through the creation of the Dangerous World Tour.

The DCPA, a nonprofit that works to educate the community through the arts, will host the production until April 28. In that time, people of all generations will be immersed in Jackson's music and story in a production that illuminates how Jackson was dedicated to perfection and compassion through his craft.

The DCPA often hosts opportunities for students in Colorado to learn from the artists and crew that help make the productions on stage excel every night. Sometimes that includes courses with local schools, taught by members of the production.

CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas traveled to Salt Lake City for an exclusive advanced preview of the production. There, Thomas tagged along with the show's music director, Victor Simonson, to see how he spread the music and message of Jackson to students.

"It never gets old," Simonson said.

Simonson has worked on some of Broadway's most popular productions in recent years and is now the conductor on the first national tour of MJ.

He said he enjoys carving time out of his schedule to teach some of Jackson's greatest hits to younger generations.

"I think working with kids is about seeds, depositing healthy seeds," Simonson said.

Simonson walked the students through breathing exercises before working them into a space of harmony, and not just in the vocal realm. The journey with the students, who came from Salt Lake School of the Performing Arts, was centered around Jackson's hit, "Man in the Mirror."

"We talked about this being one of MJ's favorite songs. Man in the Mirror was very special to him and the world," Simonson said. "It talks about empathy, it talks about seeing oneself, it talks about accountability."

Simonson took students through each instrumental note of the song, each message and each vocal chord.

"It invites us into the space of connection," Simonson said.

Students, like Savannah Carrasco, said getting the opportunity to spend time with the cast and crew of MJ was a great inspiration and educational moment. Carrasco said she aspires to be a professional performer one day and absorbed everything she could from Simonson.

"It gives us little tastes of what we are in for," Carrasco said. "As artists it is really up to us to reflect the human experience."

MJ not only walks audiences through Jackson's creation of the Dangerous World Tour, but also through his upbringing. By doing so, audiences are able to better understand Jackson's music and character.

That same message, one of dedication and commitment to both music and each other, was shared with the students through Simonson.

"The biggest takeaway was to recognize ourselves as artists in the collective rather than as individuals," Carrasco said. "It is more than how we sing. It is how we all feel together. And that feeling creates feeling for the audiences as well."

Simonson said he always loves sharing the message and craft of the production with aspiring professional artists, and said the show carries a great message for those looking to get into the performing arts.

"The arts matter because every individual voice matters," Simonson said. "I think (Man in the Mirror) challenges us to be our best selves, Hopefully they will take one thing from this workshop and be able to implement that in their lives."

Carrasco said she took away many lessons, and encouraged people to go see the production.

"We learned a life lesson along with it. Together, we can make a change. It just comes at little steps at a time," Carrasco said.

MJ plays the Buell Theatre April 10 through the 28. For more information on tickets visit Denver Center for Performing Arts website.

CBS News Colorado is a proud partner of the DCPA.