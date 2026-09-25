Students interested in aviation learn from experts at Denver International Airport

Students across Colorado interested in becoming pilots or working in aviation are getting a first-hand look at how to make their dreams come true.

On Friday, Denver International Airport is hosting Project Takeoff, which is used to get these students into their career pathways.

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Five hundred students attended this event. The students are meeting representatives of all careers in the aviation industry, including pilots, engineers, flight attendants, and more. The airport says representation matters, so students are meeting with groups whose backgrounds are in Black, Asian, Latino and women-focused aviation backgrounds.

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Experts say it's important for students to take opportunities as early as they can get them.

"Career exploration is important because we don't know what we don't know," Nelson Rodriguez, Manager of Youth Career Pathways at Denver International Airport. "When students come, they are open and curious to learn about new opportunities that they did not know existed. I also think that the earlier we expose young people to what's out there, they can make decisions for themselves."

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Students who are interested in aviation but could not make the event should head to FlyDenver.com to see more opportunities that will be offered to them.