Watch CBS News
Local News

Strong winds knock down signpost, back up traffic before I-25 reopened north of Denver

By Brian Sherrod

/ CBS Colorado

Strong wind knocks down signpost on I-25 causing major backups
Strong wind knocks down signpost on I-25 causing major backups 01:54

The strong winds on Monday morning knocked down a signpost that caused thousands to be stuck in traffic for hours north of the Denver metro area in the southbound lanes of I-25 between 58th Avenue and 48th Avenue. 

Adams County Fire first tweeted about the downed signpost around 4:36 a.m. Monday. Firefighters used power tools and a bulldozer to move the sign from the highway. 

signpost-down.jpg
Adams County Fire first tweeted this downed signpost around 4:36 a.m. Monday that blocked all southbound lanes between 58th Avenue and 48th Avenue. Adams County Fire

All lanes of traffic were blocked off on I-25 southbound between 58th Avenue and 48th Avenue for six hours. All lanes reopened just after 10 a.m.

Adams County firefighters cut off about three feet of the highway pole to allow cars to eventually pass by. 

CDOT continues to be on scene to monitor traffic in the area. 

Brian Sherrod
brian-sherrod.jpg

Brian Sherrod is a multimedia journalist and the First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter at CBS News Colorado. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on May 6, 2024 / 10:29 AM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.