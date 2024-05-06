Strong winds knock down signpost, back up traffic before I-25 reopened north of Denver

The strong winds on Monday morning knocked down a signpost that caused thousands to be stuck in traffic for hours north of the Denver metro area in the southbound lanes of I-25 between 58th Avenue and 48th Avenue.

Adams County Fire first tweeted about the downed signpost around 4:36 a.m. Monday. Firefighters used power tools and a bulldozer to move the sign from the highway.

All lanes of traffic were blocked off on I-25 southbound between 58th Avenue and 48th Avenue for six hours. All lanes reopened just after 10 a.m.

Adams County firefighters cut off about three feet of the highway pole to allow cars to eventually pass by.

CDOT continues to be on scene to monitor traffic in the area.