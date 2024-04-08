Watch CBS News
Strong winds in Colorado destroy new barn, rehab center at rescue for pet mini pigs

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

The strong windstorm that struck Colorado over the weekend destroyed a new barn and rehab center at Chris P's Rescue and Rehabilitation in Pierce, a town located north of Greeley. Over the weekend, parts of Colorado received gusts up to 95 mph with 60-70 mph gusts on the Eastern Plains.

Chris P's Rescue and Rehab is a 501c3 that is dedicated to the rehabilitation and rehoming of pet mini pigs. The barn was completed in November of last year. The center suffered a lot of damage including a fence that was destroyed, along with damage to the main residence, and many items that were inside the barn and on the property. 

The center specializes in special needs animals and the rehabilitation of animals. There were animals inside the barn when it collapsed but none of them were hurt, although said to be shaken. 

The rehabilitation center has a crowdfunding campaign to help them start rebuilding.

