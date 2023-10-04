Strike begins, Colorado Kaiser Permanente health care workers start picketing

Tens of thousands of workers at Kaiser Permanente health care locations -- including in Colorado -- are now on strike.

Picketing has begun outside facilities like the Aurora Centrepoint Medical Offices where the strikers are wearing purple shirts and waving signs. There are approximately 30 places in Colorado where the picketing will be happening.

CBS

The strike is the largest for health care workers in U.S. history and is expected to last for three days. Kaiser Permanente management and union leaders spend the night and into this morning trying to work out a deal.

Over the weekend, the two sides failed to reach an agreement with the main issues being low pay, short staffing and long wait times that employees say many patients are facing.

In addition to Colorado, the strike is happening in California, Oregon, Virginia, Washington state and Washington, D.C., according to the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions.

Kaiser said medical offices and urgent care departments would remain open. They said some non-urgent appointments and procedures might need to be rescheduled. They said patients would be contacted in advance about that. More information about the impact is available at kaiserpermanente.org/colorado/.