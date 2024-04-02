Street sweeping season begins in Denver metro area

The street sweeping season began this week in the Denver metro area. Drivers who park in the wrong place at the wrong time could get a big fine when the sweepers are out and about.

In Arapahoe County, crews with Road and Bridge are in charge of street sweeping. This year, they'll start sweeping in the western unincorporated parts of the county and move east.

Arapahoe County only has two sweepers so they're asking those residents to do their part by not parking in the street when the sweepers are scheduled to be in the neighborhood. The county has an aggressive timeline of sweeping all roads in six weeks. That timeline can change depending on the weather.

Moving cars from the designated streets helps the street-sweeping vehicles reach the curb, helping prevent debris from accumulating in gutters and sewers.

"When we sweep, it's one of the proven ways to sort of keep our air in better quality. Remove that dirt and debris keep it from getting in the air, and keep it from going into our storm drains and getting into our water system. So, it's one of the ways that we help our state keep our air and water cleaner," said Nancy Kuhn with the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The City of Denver has issued the following $50 citations for the past three years:

• 2021: 165,190 citations

• 2022: 156,350 citations

• 2023: 152,177 citations

Street-sweeping runs through November. To check the sweeping schedule near your home or work, the City of Denver has a schedule online, as well as Arapahoe County, Douglas County, Jefferson County, Adams County, Aurora, Boulder, and Fort Collins.