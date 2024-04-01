Street sweeping begins Tuesday in Denver

If you want to avoid a $50 parking ticket, Tuesday marks the first day you'll have to start paying attention to those "no parking" signs in Denver. With the start of the street-sweeping season in the city, you can also check the schedule of street-sweeping routes on the city's website.

Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure -- or DOTI -- says street-sweeping helps keep the city, its streets and water clean.

Moving cars from the designated streets helps the street-sweeping vehicles reach the curb, helping prevent debris from accumulating in gutters and sewers.

In 2023, street-sweeping crews swept 108,035 miles and collected 50,537 cubic yards of dirt and debris, DOTI said -- -- enough to fill 15 Olympic-size swimming pools or fill a football field more than 23 feet high.

A CBS News Colorado open records request with the city for the number of citations issued and revenue collected was pending Monday.

Street-sweeping runs through November. To check the sweeping schedule near your home or workplace, the city has a handy tool.