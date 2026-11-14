Stranded passengers find comfort in food, drink during hours-long flight stoppage

When the nation's airlines were grounded Friday evening, restaurants and bars at Denver International Airport saw a lot of business.

"Last night was hectic," said Matthew Weston, Front of House Manager of Maria Empanada, The Bindery and Uncle Ramen located on Concourse A. "We had a full house for at least four to six hours."

Weston says things were especially lively at The Bindery which has a bar.

"Some points, we were at standing room (only). We had people standing and drinking at one point," said Weston.

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Weston says his staff worked hard to make sure all those unexpected customers had everything they needed to get through a long delay which led to a record profit night.

"At the end of the night, we ended up totaling over $25,000 just for The Bindery alone," said Weston.

But as some people eventually left the airport, things didn't let up. On Saturday morning, Weston says they were still busy.

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"On a Saturday it should be very slow. We should normally average probably about 10 to 12 departures," said Weston. "For every hour I'm averaging 20 departures."

Which kept his staff busy, but Weston says the mood is positive.

"I really didn't find anyone that was aggressive or to upset over the situation. A lot of people seem understanding," said Weston.

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He thinks maybe because a meal or a drink brought all those stranded passengers a little comfort in a trying time.

"Food kind of kind of brings people together a little bit," said Weston.