Hit or miss storms, warmer temperatures in Denver

A bit warmer Friday with hit or miss thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected between ~2 PM – 11 PM across the Front Range, and 5 AM for the high country. The flood and severe storm potential will remain low today. Any severe storms will remain confined to the Eastern Plains and Western Slope.

One or two storms will be capable of producing damaging winds and large hail on the Eastern Plains, with damaging winds as the main concern for the Western Slope.

Temperatures will be a bit warmer across northern I-25 and Hwy 50 with highs in the 80s and 90s.

