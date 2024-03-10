Flags are at half staff in Colorado on Sunday after death of paramedic Steve Zuckerman

A paramedic who worked in Colorado's high country and died while on duty is being remembered on Sunday. A memorial service will be held in Eagle County for Steve Zuckerman, and Gov. Jared Polis ordered that flags be at half-staff across the state for the day in honor of Zuckerman's service.

Eagle County Paramedic Services

The memorial service is open to the public and it will also be live streamed on YouTube. It is taking place at Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek and will start at 5:30 p.m.

After the service, everyone is invited to attend a special tribute to Zuckerman that will take place at the Beaver Creek ski resort, where Zuckerman used to work. There will be a snowcat procession and fireworks. That will happen near the bottom of the ski area outside McCoy's patio.

Zuckerman worked for Eagle County Paramedic Services, first as a part timer and then full time for about a decade. Since the news of his death last month, they said they have seen an outpouring of well wishes for Steve's family, friends and coworkers. His death happened on Feb. 23 while he was responding to a backcountry rescue call in Vail.

In addition to his work as a paramedic, he also worked on the ski patrol for Beaver Creek resort for over 25 years.

More information about Sunday's events can be found on the Eagle County Paramedic Services Facebook page.