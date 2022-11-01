Steve Nash is out as Brooklyn Nets head coach

The Brooklyn Nets and head coach Steve Nash have agreed to "part ways" after a 2-5 start to the season, the team announced Tuesday.

Nets general manager Sean Marks thanked Nash and acknowledged he dealt with a "number of unprecedented challenges," but ultimately decided to go in a different direction.

"Personally, this was an immensely difficult decision; however, after much deliberation and evaluation of how the season has begun, we agreed that a change is necessary at this time," Marks said in a statement.

Joe Tsai, the Nets majority owner, said Nash is "not one to shy away from challenges."

"My admiration and respect for him grew over time as he brought hard work and positive attitude to our organization every day, even in periods of exceptional storm surrounding the team," Tsai said.

Nash tweeted his own statement on Tuesday, calling the job an "amazing experience with many challenges that I'm incredibly grateful for."

Nash started coaching the team in 2020 and finished with a record of 94-67. In 2021, the team reached the Eastern Conference semifinals, where they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks, the eventual champions.

In his first ever NBA coaching gig, Nash led a team with mercurial stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and he was burdened with championship expectations due to a roster full of talent. During his tenure, Nash also had to integrate All-Star guard James Harden before he was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, another talented NBA player, last year.

Nash's announcement comes days after Irving came under fire for posting a tweet about a film that includes antisemitic disinformation. Last season, Irving was unavailable for most of the Nets' home games because he refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as was mandated in New York City.