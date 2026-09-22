Stephen King's "Misery" comes to the stage at the Arvada Center

"Misery" is the story of a popular writer who is rescued after a car crash by his self-proclaimed "number one fan" and what happens when admiration turns to obsession.

"I think the trick to keep tension in the story is to as long as I can believe that this person is here to help me and care for me," said Geoffrey Kent, who plays writer Paul Sheldon in "Misery." "What I like about him as a character is that he never really gives up. He fights to the last page to fight for his survival."

Sheldon is fighting against Annie Wilkes, who becomes outraged when she finds out Sheldon killed off her favorite character in his latest book.

"The emotional mapping of this show is all over the place. I mean she leaves one scene at a level two and starts the next on at a 15," said Jacque Wilke, who plays rescuer Annie Wilkes.

In the three decades since "Misery" was made into a movie starring Kathy Bates and James Caan, American society has undergone a transformation in understanding mental illness. Audiences now can watch the show and maybe see Annie's instability in a new light.

"She is an undiagnosed and unmedicated...and has a lot of mental health issues and with that comes decisions," Wilke said.

Arvada Center

The stage play captures all the tension and suspense of the movie including the iconic hobbling scene.

"I can tell you that it looks very real," Kent explained.

"Misery" will have audiences sitting on the edge of their seat, but they may also find themselves laughing too.

"There are funny elements...yea... there's comedy written in here, in a Stephan King way, very, very dark humor, but it is ...it is funny," Wilke said.

You can expect a little bit of everything from the Arvada Center's production of "Misery."

LINK: For Tickets & Information about "Misery"

"Misery" runs through October 11 on the Main Stage at the Arvada Center.