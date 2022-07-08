Watch CBS News
Local News

Steepest freefall rollercoaster in Western U.S. set to open at Glenwood Caverns

By Jack Lowenstein

/ CBS Colorado

Steepest freefall rollercoaster in Western U.S. set to open at Glenwood Caverns
Steepest freefall rollercoaster in Western U.S. set to open at Glenwood Caverns 00:26

On the Western Slope, you can now buckle up on the highest looping roller coaster in the United States. 

defiance-rollercoaster.jpg
via CBS

Defiance is the newest coaster that's opening up at Glenwood Caverns. It has the steepest freefall drop in the western U.S.

According to the park, the coaster has three cars. They sit eight people each. 

The ride gets up and running Saturday.

Jack Lowenstein

Jack Lowenstein is a digital media producer and assignment desk editor with CBS4 News.

First published on July 8, 2022 / 12:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.