Steepest freefall rollercoaster in Western U.S. set to open at Glenwood Caverns

On the Western Slope, you can now buckle up on the highest looping roller coaster in the United States.

via CBS

Defiance is the newest coaster that's opening up at Glenwood Caverns. It has the steepest freefall drop in the western U.S.

According to the park, the coaster has three cars. They sit eight people each.

The ride gets up and running Saturday.