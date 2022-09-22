Steamboat Springs' only Planned Parenthood abruptly shutters
In Steamboat Springs, the only Planned Parenthood in that region of the state abruptly shut down.
The clinic was also the closest option for people living in southern Wyoming and northern Utah, and it'll force roughly 500 patients to find care elsewhere.
Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains told the Steamboat Pilot it wasn't an easy decision, but there wasn't enough demand at that clinic.
