Statue of Colorado Rockies legend Todd Helton unveiled outside of Coors Field

Former Colorado Rockies First Baseman Todd Helton is a five-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger and three-time Gold Glove Award Winner. Now, he has been memorialized in a statue that baseball fans can enjoy for years to come.

Katie Ryan has been a Rockies fan since she came to town in 1993. She is also a big Todd Helton fan, so of course, she had to attend his statue unveiling outside of Coors Field Saturday.

Confetti flutters down behind statue of Todd Helton unveiled outside Coors Field on Sept. 19, 2026. CBS

In 2000, Helton led the National League in batting average, hits, doubles, RBIs, on-base percentage and WAR. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2024. Ryan said it was an event she couldn't miss.

"Me and my dad went to his Hall of Fame induction in Cooperstown," said Ryan.

Michael is also a huge fan and was excited to watch the new statue be unveiled on Saturday. He says he fell in love with Helton and the Rockies when he first moved to Denver in 2007, when they went on their historic run to the World Series.

Todd Helton #17 of the Colorado Rockies hits a double in the second inning of Game Four of the 2007 MLB World Series against the Boston Red Sox at Coors Field on October 28, 2007, in Denver, Colorado. Tom Szczerbowski / Getty Images

"He was the heart and soul of the team back in '07. So, he's what really got me into the Rockies," said Michael.

Helton played his whole baseball career in Colorado; 17 seasons from 1997-2013. Now he is memorialized outside of Coors Field with a statue. Fans say he deserves it.

"The sound of the bat, the sound of the ball when he hit it out of the park was amazing," said Ryan.

She says watching him play taught her much more than baseball

"I think he taught me a lot about loyalty and how to represent your city and your team. Me and my dad love to watch him play," said Ryan.

Todd Helton (right) stands before his new statue at an unveiling ceremony outside Coors Field on Sept. 19, 2026. CBS

Todd Helton joins Hall of Famer Larry Walker, with a statue on the corner of Blake and 20th in Denver. The first 15,000 fans through the gates on Saturday received a Todd Helton replica statue, and 17 lucky fans received a statue signed by Helton.