State now helping to move migrants as Denver struggles and non-profits try to gear up

Denver's resources to respond to the crisis of migrants arriving in the city remain at capacity as Denver put our new calls for assistance.

The city is asking the federal government, private businesses, and area non-profits for help. The state of Colorado is helping with relocation efforts as 70% of the migrants, according to the state, indicate they would rather be somewhere else.

"I'm here from Venezuela. I left Venezuela October 3rd," said migrant Milagros Flores as she prepared to board a bus for Orlando, Florida. The toughest part of her journey she said, was Mexico. "I was able to survive everything that happened to me."

"Denver is a welcoming place. But there's a reality to Denver as well," said Evan Dreyer, chief of staff to Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.

"We're doing our best but our people are stretched. They are tapped out and we need help."

Denver has created a reception center, two congregate emergency shelters, an overflow shelter, and several hotel and community partner shelters," but there are needs for more as more migrants are staying than going. Just getting word out to border areas where migrants are crossing into the country then getting transportation to Denver is part of the city's current efforts.

"Making sure that people are really clear about what to expect if they come to Denver is part of our mission right now," said Dreyer.

The city had conversations with other metro area communities as well as the state and federal government and non-profits Tuesday.

"This is a challenge that right now has primarily been impacting the City and County of Denver, but it really is a national issue and a national emergency. And we need help from everyone," said Dreyer.

"A lot of non-profits are doing what they can with volunteers right now, but we know that this need isn't going to go away overnight," said Sarah Kurz, vice president of public affairs for the Rose Community Foundation.

Non-profits too were caught unprepared for an onslaught of people that was not expected. Denver is spending heavily and drawing staff from departments like Parks and Recreation and Human Services to staff the needs of the migrants. Non-profits would need to staff up to help, but the monetary resources are not there.

The Foundation has created what it calls a "Newcomers Fund" to solicit donations it will distribute without overhead to organizations trying to help.

"This kind of influx so quickly is something that most non-profits are not staffed for," said Kurz. "And so just being able to staff up to serve this population is critical."

Many of the migrants have been on their journeys for months. Venezuelans have suffered from political turmoil and hyperinflation that has left the economy in ruins.

"The economic situation in Venezuela is driving people here who would otherwise be employable," said Kurz. "Venezuela had a strong economy at one point. And so many of the folks coming I think are pretty highly educated. They were working for oil and gas companies or things that just have collapsed."

Now they have short term needs and long term. Housing is an overall issue. In the short term there is need for clothing and food. In the long term, for those who will stay, legal help in seeking asylum. But there are far too few attorneys in the area with immigration experience to meet the needs of the current influx. And more arrive every day than leave.

Here is a link to the Newcomers Fund that The Rose Community Foundation will distribute to other non-profits to help with the migrants crisis in Denver: https://rcfdenver.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/fund?funit_id=4267