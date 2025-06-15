State Department cable instructs embassies worldwide to relay U.S. is "not involved" in "unilateral" Israeli strikes on Iran

The U.S. State Department has issued a directive to all of its embassies and consular posts to, "at their discretion," relay or reiterate to their host governments that the United States "is not involved in Israel's unilateral action against targets in Iran and did not provide tanker support," according to a source familiar with its contents.

In a communication known as an ALDAC cable — referring to All Diplomatic and Consular Posts — that the source described to CBS News, the department also noted that the United States "remains committed to a diplomatic resolution to the Iran nuclear issue."

The cable stressed embassies should communicate to their international counterparts that the "safety and security of all American citizens remains the top priority for the U.S. government," and that "no government, proxy or independent actor should target American citizens, bases, or infrastructure," also adding, "Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon."

"The U.S. military remains in a defensive posture to protect U.S. personnel, forces, and infrastructure in the region and to minimize casualties, particularly amid the persistent threat posed by Iranian ballistic missiles," excerpts of the cable said, according to the source.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The internal directive comes amid intensifying waves of assaults by Israel and Iran, whose capital city of Tehran was bombarded on Sunday as the fighting began entering a fourth day. More than 220 Iranians and at least 14 Israelis have been killed in the clashes since they began, according to local authorities.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that the United States "is a partner in these attacks and must take responsibility."

In a security alert issued Sunday, the U.S. State Department announced that its embassies and consulates in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv would remain closed on Monday, in compliance with Israel Home Front Command Guidance. It urged all U.S. government employees and their family members to continue sheltering in place until further notice.

Asked as he was departing Washington, D.C., for the Group of 7, or G7, Summit in Canada how the U.S. was working to de-escalate the conflict, President Trump told reporters on Sunday, "I think it's time for a deal, and we'll see what happens."

He said the U.S. would continue to support Israel in its defense, with American officials confirming military forces have been operating by land, sea and air to intercept Iranian missiles.

In an earlier social media post, Mr. Trump said if U.S. interests were attacked by Iran, "the full strength and might of the U.S. Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before."

Mr. Trump's statements came as previously announced nuclear talks between the United States and Iran were called off. U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff had been slated to travel to Oman on Sunday for a sixth round of direct and indirect negotiations. Iran told mediators in Qatar and Oman it would not negotiate "while under attack," a source with knowledge of the communication told CBS News.

—Claire Day contributed reporting