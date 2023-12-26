Stanley Marketplace pop-up showcases migrant vendors in Denver

A grassroots effort from Denver-area neighbors is helping get migrants on their feet while helping with employment barriers. Over 60 people attended a pop-up Tuesday event at Stanley Marketplace featuring migrant vendors.

"I came here with my two daughters and husband. We came so we can have a better future, so we can give a better future to them," said migrant Daniela Perez.

For Perez, and the thousands of other Venezuelan migrants who have recently come to Denver, adjusting means searching for work and housing.

Daniela Perez with her two daughters CBS

The Perez family was lucky, a volunteer-turned-friend helped them find a home, and when Perez cooked for her, it spawned an idea.

"I invited her to come have arepas 'cause it's part of our culture. When she tasted them, she loved them and told me I should sell them," said Perez.

Meanwhile, Franyerson Puerta Torres hasn't secured housing yet and is running out of time in the hotel where he's staying.

"I only have one week left to live there and to look for a place for me and my family," said Torres.

But Torres also has a marketable skill.

"I'm a professional boxer. I'm here in the U.S. to pursue my boxing career and have a better life," said Torres.

That's why he and Perez are offering their services in exchange for donations at a Stanley Marketplace pop-up.

"It's a way that they can make some money and also kind of like get their business out there, build some clientele," said Amanda Trujillo, who helped organize the pop-up with her neighbors.

Organizers hope to help the migrants launch their careers in the U.S. and try to get them work permits.

"Employment is a massive barrier because a lot of people coming here don't have temporary protected status," said Trujillo.

Two hair stylists and a nail tech also shared their skills at the event, and the arepas Perez sold under her newfound business, "Daniela's Arepas," were a hit.

"Today was very successful! We sold out and I have orders for more days," said Perez.

A step towards stability for Denver's newest residents.

The pop-up will happen again every Tuesday in January from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with new migrant vendors taking part. The event is located on the second floor of Stanley Marketplace, next to Clementine's Salon.