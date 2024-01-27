The Stanley Hotel's plan for a horror film center in Colorado

There is now a clearer picture of a new film center to be built on the property of the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park.

At 80,000 square feet, the building will be larger than the current hotel and house a theatre for films and concerts as well as so-called "chambers" where there will be museum-like exhibits from the horror film industry.

"I'm very in tune with what the customer wants," said John Cullen, current owner of the hotel. "Honestly, I can't watch scary movies, it keeps me up at night."

A rendering shows what the Stanley Hotel could look like after an expansion built around creating an experience for horror film fans, including a theater, museum and more. Stanley Hotel

But in a deal brokered with the help of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, Blumhouse a horror film production company behind many current popular titles like, Get Out and Insidious, will be part of a film center and museum to be built on the Stanley property.

"The Stanley Hotel is hallowed ground for horror fans and that makes this presence at the Stanley Film Center a natural extension for Blumhouse. Fans are going to get closer than ever before to their favorite films," said Blumhouse CEO Jason Blumhouse.

Cullen has agreed to a complicated deal that will mean selling the hotel to an Arizona non-profit, that will hold the property while the bonds are paid off from profits. Cullen bought the hotel out of bankruptcy 28 years ago for a little over three million dollars. He soon found that the hotel's history with Stephen King's "The Shining" was an attraction. The advent of the internet and social media helped the hotel enhance that as people shared their stories of hotel visits. It was free advertising. The Stanley served as an inspiration for King when he wrote the book and thus, the movie.

"182,000 people paid $30 to take a tour of the hotel last year," said Cullen. The property's current value is believed in excess of $400 million.

"It is one of the finest horror films ever made, but it's 50 years old. And the idea that we now have a constant revolving self-sustaining recreating IP (intellectual property) inventory of new films that are coming here and they're breaking the sets and sending them to little old Estes Park is fantastic," said Cullen.

Supporters believe there is an opportunity to add as many as a half million tourist visits a year to Estes Park, which already has millions of visitors a year for Rocky Mountain National Park. But that season is contained mainly to the summer and early fall months.

"We're not rebranding the town. We're simply giving those 5 million people who are already here something else to do in the summertime. But more important; giving them a sense of place and destination in the wintertime and bad weather," said Cullen.

People who visit The Stanley for its connection to horror film are great customers, says Cullen.

"We want to drive tourism year-round. We want to bring people here on the shoulder season which is spring and winter," said Claire Molle, communications manager for Visit Estes, the town's tourism bureau. "I really don't think there's a bad tourist."

The Stanley Film Center has been years in the making and some of the infrastructure work is already done. There is the potential of it igniting additional film production and more facilities on-site at the Stanley. It will be funded in part, by a $46 million Colorado Regional Tourism grant. Cullen hopes the building of the film center can be completed in two years. He will still manage the property after the sale, but ultimately he says, the deal for the sale will in effect be donating it to support arts and education in the state as his legacy.