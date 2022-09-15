Staff shortage trend impacting pharmacies across Colorado

Over the last two years pharmacies have played a large part in the response to COVID, now many are s

Over the last two years, pharmacies have played a large part in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic by offering vaccines, tests, and treatments. But now, like in many other workplaces, burnout is high and the struggle to hire seems to only be getting worse, especially for one critical position.

From administering flu shots and boosters to performing hearing tests and filling prescriptions, Kristin Holmes and her staff have never been stretched this thin.

These days, her team at Capitol Heights Pharmacy in Denver's Congress Park neighborhood continues to take on more, and while she is looking to hire two certified pharmacy technicians, few people are inquiring about the role.

"It seems to be fewer people out there and fewer people interested," Holmes said. "I'm worried that the whole business will fall apart if we don't get the support that we need."

With pay averaging about $19 an hour, hiring for the demanding job has always been a challenge, but with the pandemic and changing workplace preferences, experts say it's now harder than ever before. One recent survey by the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board found more than 25% of technicians that left their roles recently would have continued working if not for COVID-19 pandemic stressors.

"Over 70% of pharmacies are having trouble with keeping their staff up to what is should be, and over 90% say that's specifically with technicians," said Emily Zadvorny, Executive Director for Colorado Pharmacists Society. "Add on the pandemic with lots of extra duties, lots of extra workload, and this cycle of not enough people, it's really leading to burnout."

According to Zadvorny, chain pharmacies are struggling to hire the most right now, and without industry-wide changes in culture and pay, the effects will keep trickling down.

"Patients are affected by this,"Zadvorny said. "We've seen pharmacies closing, we've seen the decreased hours, and that's very frustrating to patients."

For now, raising wages and sign-on bonuses are popular solutions, both of which Capitol Heights is offering for the first time.

"This is keeping our community healthy, and if we don't have the people in the roles to do that, it's going to be a problem for everyone," Holmes said.

Soon, the Colorado Pharmacists Society will send out a survey to all pharmacists and technicians statewide. They hope the responses paint a better picture of industry-wide issues, as well as potential solutions.